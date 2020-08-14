Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Longtime NFL coach Howard Mudd, 78, dies weeks after suffering injuries from motorcycle crash

Mudd was remembered across the league for his brilliance

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former NFL coach Howard Mudd died Wednesday two weeks after he was hospitalized following serious injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash in Seattle. He was 78.

The Indianapolis Colts, where Mudd spent 11 seasons of his football career, made the announcement.

“Rest in peace, Howard Mudd,” Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted. “Howard was a GREAT player during a shortened career and then became one of the game's all-time greatest offensive line coaches. He contributed to many different teams over 47 years in our league---but he will always be a Colt.”

Mudd’s family released a statement on his Caring Bridge page as well Wednesday.

“We want to share that yesterday we (as a family) made the decision to focus care on providing Howard the most comfort. Right after the accident he fought so hard against all odds to communicate to us that he loves us and that he knows we love him. Yesterday, it became clear that he was ready and that we needed to surround him with love and fight for his right to comfort and peace.

“This morning he was surrounded in the room by his sons (Darren and Adam) who held his arms and prayed over him as he passed away.”

Peyton Manning was among those who remembered Mudd.

Mudd was a longtime offensive line coach. Since 1974, he’s spent time with the San Diego ChargersSan Francisco 49ersSeattle SeahawksCleveland BrownsKansas City ChiefsIndianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

He was the offensive line coach for the Colts from 1998 to 2009 and was a part of the Super Bowl XLI-winning team. He was their special offensive assistant in 2019.

Mudd also played seven seasons in the NFL between the 49ers and the Chicago Bears. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and retired in 1971.

