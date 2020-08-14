Ex-Browns star Chip Banks in 'serious condition' after shooting in Georgia: report

Former Cleveland Browns star Chip Banks is reportedly in serious condition and “fighting for his life” after being shot in Georgia on Wednesday.

Banks and two other victims were shot in a “targeted attack” near Atlanta, TMZ Sports reported. Police told the gossip site that at least one person died in the shooting.

Banks, 60, is reportedly in “serious condition.”

Police said they believe about a half-dozen men pulled up to an Atlanta-area home and shot a man in the driveway and then shot two others inside the house before driving off. Police said they believe the incident was a targeted attack.

Suspects were immediately identified in the case.

Banks was selected by the Browns No. 3 overall in the 1982 draft. He was picked behind Kenneth Sims and Johnie Cooks and in front of Jim McMahon.

He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year later that season and put together a solid career.

He played five seasons with the Browns and was a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro selection. He also played for the San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts before retiring after the 1992 season.

He recorded nine interceptions and 46 sacks in 138 NFL games.