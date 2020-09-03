NFL to close team facilities on Election Day in voting push

The NFL and NFL Players Association unveiled a series of social justice initiatives on Thursday, including a commitment to close team facilities on Nov. 3 for Election Day.

The closure of team facilities will “ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the precious right to vote,” NFL and NFLPA officials said in a joint statement. Additionally, the NFL will support nonpartisan voting education initiatives to provide information on key details, such as how to register and obtain an absentee ballot.

NFL COMMITS $250M TO COMBAT SYSTEMIC RACISM

“We are proud of our current and former players for the extraordinary work that they do in our communities,” the statement added. “Club-owners, and employees are proud to support and work alongside the players to make our country better, fairer, and more equal.”

ROGER GOODELL: NFL WILL SUPPORT PLAYERS WHO PROTEST

The voting push is one of several initiatives the NFL will pursue prior to Election Day. League executives plan to consult with state and local officials on the use of stadiums as polling places, while owners will set up meetings between lawmakers, law enforcement officials and community leaders to improve relations.

The NFL will also devote a one-hour television program to allow players to discuss their recent contributions to social justice work. The show will air on NBC on Sept. 9.

The NFL has taken steps to improve its approach to these issues following nationwide protests against racial injustice. In June, the league pledged to spend $250 million over a 10-year period to combat systemic racism and provide education opportunities for underserved communities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM