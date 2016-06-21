Newspaper overwhelmed by demand for Cavs' victory reprints

CLEVELAND (AP) Overwhelming demand for a piece of history has prompted The Plain Dealer newspaper to print nearly 500,000 copies of its Monday edition proclaiming the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA champions.

Newspaper officials said Tuesday that the normal press run for a Monday is around 36,000 copies, but the newspaper printed 180,000 copies to mark one of the biggest sporting events in city history.

Fans began flocking to the Plain Dealer's suburban printing plant early Monday to buy copies after the Cavs clinched the title. Demand prompted the newspaper to print an additional 300,000 copies later Monday.

Stores were restocked numerous times Monday after the newspaper printed extras.

Interstate 480 exits next to the printing plant were jammed with cars Tuesday as more people headed there to pick up newspapers.