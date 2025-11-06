Expand / Collapse search
Newest Cowboys star's wife thanks God for 'highs and lows' after Jets ship him to Dallas

The Jets also traded Sauce Gardner

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Nick says Cowboys' season is 'officially over', the Jets' trades and what grade will Brou give Dallas? | FTF

Nick says Cowboys’ season is ‘officially over’, the Jets' trades and what grade will Brou give Dallas? | FTF

The New York Jets traded Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys and Sauce Gardner to the Colts. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to the trades and ask whether these were good moves.

The New York Jets shocked the NFL world Tuesday by trading All-Pros Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

Williams had reportedly requested a trade three times, but Gardner just signed a four-year extension this past summer.

Gardner went to the Indianapolis Colts, while Williams headed to Dallas to become the newest member of the Cowboys.

Quinnen Williams with wife

Quinnen Williams and his girlfriend at the time, Maranda, attend the BET Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at the James L. Knight Center Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami, Fla.  (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BET)

The trade deadline was a whirlwind of emotions, and Williams' wife, Maranda, posted a message when the news broke.

"Words can't describe the gratitude I feel. God we thank you for the highs and the lows," she posted on her Instagram story, via the New York Post.

Williams, despite never making the playoffs with the Jets and growing "frustrated" with the team, offered an emotional sentiment on social media.

"New York will always have a special place in my heart," he wrote. "To my teammates, coaches, and the entire Jets organization, thank you for believing in me and helping me develop on and off the field.

Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets during a game against the Dallas Cowboys Oct. 5, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

JETS STARS REACT TO SHOCKING TRADES WITH EMOTIONAL SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS: 'I'M SICK'

"To the fans, thank you for embracing a kid from Alabama and showing love through every high and low. You welcomed me with open arms, and gave me a place to grow. Your energy and passion made every game unforgettable."

The Jets began the season with seven consecutive losses before a wild comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their bye week. This is the first season of the Darren Mougey–Aaron Glenn tandem, and fans are already getting impatient.

Quinnen Williams looks on

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sept. 14, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

But Mougey got quite a return at the trade deadline, including three first-round picks, so he now has the ability to build his own team from the ground up.

