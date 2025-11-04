Jets stars react to shocking trades with emotional social media posts: 'I'm sick'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL trade deadline has passed, and all eyes are on the New York Jets, who sent away two All-Pro defensive stars, Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams, before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

While it doesn’t come as a surprise that the 1-7 Jets were sellers at the deadline, seeing two of the team’s key pieces on that side of the ball depart had former teammates reflecting on social media.

Running back Breece Hall, who reportedly requested a trade before the deadline, and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson both took to X to share their thoughts on the situation.

"Sick about my bruddas man," Hall posted in a since-deleted tweet with a sad-faced emoji. "Happy for them but man Im sick rn."

Hall was also posting memes before the deadline, which fans viewed as him stirring the pot with his own situation. That came after Gardner, who had just signed a four-year extension this offseason, was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two first-round picks.

Williams, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, was traded to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith.

With those two gone, the Jets made it clear they are tearing down the roster to some degree, but they didn’t part ways with offensive stars like Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who was also posting memes in reaction to the news of Gardner and Williams being traded, was clearly devastated to see his teammates and friends leave the Jets.

After the deadline passed, he shared his thoughts, which included trusting the process and believing in the front office.

"I’d be lying if I said I was happy my brothers are gone because I’m not, I’m sick. But, I believe strongly in the organization, staff and my other brothers in the locker room. I said when I got drafted I wanted to be the reason or part of the reason this thing gets changed for the better, and that’s going to continue to be my outlook.

"I love this team and this fan base, and y’all will continue to get my all — my absolute best on and off the field. Let’s look onward and upward because better things are coming, and I give my word on that. Go Jets always (green heart emoji)."

First-year general manager Darren Mougey and first-year head coach Aaron Glenn have not enjoyed the results through nine weeks, and yet another rebuild is afoot for Gang Green, a team without a playoff appearance since January 2011.