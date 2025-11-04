Jets trade All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to Colts in blockbuster move: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Jets have made a blockbuster trade with a star player just months after signing him to an extension.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner is headed to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two first-round picks, according to multiple reports.

The Jets finally earned their first win of the season in Week 8 after a wild comeback against the Cincinnati Bengals, but with their 1-7 record and seemingly no future in sight, new general manager Darren Mougey has opted to ship his star corner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Just weeks prior to the season, the Jets signed Gardner to a four-year extension worth $120.4 million.

Gardner is in his fourth NFL season and was named a first-team All-Pro in each of his first two.

Gardner was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year after his stellar 2022 season, while wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who signed an identical deal to Gardner the day prior, won offensive honors.

The Jets will also receive wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in the move.

NFL WEEK 9 SCORES: BILLS PICK UP WIN IN RIVALRY GAME WITH CHIEFS, PANTHERS PICK UP AN UPSET VICTORY

Gardner has six passes defended this season and 20 tackles.

NFL rumors suggested running back Breece Hall would be the first guy to go, considering he is on an expiring contract. But the first domino to fall appears to be Gardner.

That is not to say that Hall will be staying. In fact, it’s probably a sign he will be on the move soon.

Gardner was the fourth overall pick out of Cincinnati in 2020, with Wilson being selected six picks later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The last time the Jets sent a secondary stalwart in his prime was Jamal Adams, whose return also warranted two first-round picks.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.