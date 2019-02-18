New York Yankees' star pitchers chide New York Mets' Jacob deGrom over possible innings limit

New York Yankees stars Luis Severino and James Paxton chided crosstown rival New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom on Sunday for threatening to throw fewer innings while still making millions should he not get a contract extension before Opening Day.

DeGrom sparked controversy last week when he said he would only talk with the Mets about a contract extension until Opening Day on March 28 and wouldn’t negotiate during the season. According to the New York Post, deGrom didn’t rule out setting an innings limit to preserve himself for free agency.

When asked about deGrom’s decision, Severino – who just signed a contract extension of his own with the Yankees – told NJ.com he would “never” do something similar to what deGrom is doing.

“For me, I would never do something like that,” he said. “I want to pitch. I love to pitch. I love this game. I’d never do that.”

Severino was then asked whether he felt there was a time and place for contract negotiations.

“Exactly. He’s making money. He’s making $17 million,” he told NJ.com, adding that he’s going to get paid anyway when he hits the free-agent market.

Paxton, who was acquired by the Yankees in a trade with the Seattle Mariners during the offseason, felt similarly to Severino when he was asked about deGrom’s situation.

“I don’t know the thought process on that because I’m trying to get to the point where I can stay healthy and get as many innings as I can,” he said, according to NJ.com. “I’m trying to get close or over 200 innings just to show everyone that I can do it.”

Paxton added that he thinks deGrom’s mind might change if the Mets are in playoff contention.