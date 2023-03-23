Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York radio host goes ballistic on caller, throws headset over 'worthless' World Baseball Classic

The WBC is immensely popular in other countries, but doesn't have the same reputation in the States

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Despite the on-field emotion of plenty World Baseball Classic games matching, and arguably surpassing, that of Game 7 of the World Series, there are still plenty in the United States who believe the WBC still doesn't matter.

WFAN host Sal Licata is in that party, and he is defending it to the extreme.

When a caller dialed into Licata's 12-5 a.m. shift on the FAN early Wednesday, "Bill" was telling Licata that Major League Baseball was trying to "expand the game globally" with the WBC.

The trophy is on the field during the opening ceremony of the World Baseball Classic Championship game between Team USA and Team Japan at loanDepot Park on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

The trophy is on the field during the opening ceremony of the World Baseball Classic Championship game between Team USA and Team Japan at loanDepot Park on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

After saying the caller was an "idiot," Licata asked, "Why do I care about globally?"

"They're marketing to smarter people than you, I'm sorry. You don't get it – you never will get it…" Bill replied. "It's about the money, stupid."

Mike Trout leads his teammates while carrying the American flag prior to the game against Japan at loanDepot park on March 21, 2023, in Miami.

Mike Trout leads his teammates while carrying the American flag prior to the game against Japan at loanDepot park on March 21, 2023, in Miami. (Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images)

Licata understood Bill's point, but then Bill refuted that Licata did not, saying, "You're not bright enough, I get it."

That's when Licata smashed his headset against his desk and did a slow 360-turn in his chair leading to roughly 10 seconds of dead air.

METS STAR EDWIN DIAZ SUFFERED FREAK INJURY IN WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC BUT TOURNEY IS FAR FROM 'MEANINGLESS'

"I actually can't take it," Licata finally said.

After calming down, Licata said, "Baseball means the world to me. The World Baseball Classic is worthless."

Earlier this week, Licata shared a graphic on Twitter that read "Worthless Baseball Classic."

Licata is a well-noted New York Mets fan and showed ultimate anger when closer Edwin Diaz tore his patella tendon celebrating his Puerto Rican team's trip to the WBC quarterfinals.

"I told you about this stupid, stupid tournament. Stupid worthless exhibition tournament that everybody loves and goes crazy about," he said in a self-recorded video shortly after Diaz's injury. "I've been telling you about it. The Mets are paying Edwin Diaz how much money did they just resign him? And he chose to go play in the WBC? And he gets hurt celebrating. Celebrating a win. Nice start to a World Series or bust year. Thanks to the WBC – thanks [MLB commissioner Rob Manfred] and everybody who participated in it. Can't wait to see who wins!"

Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz is carried off the field after an apparent leg injury during the team celebration against Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park.

Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz is carried off the field after an apparent leg injury during the team celebration against Dominican Republic at LoanDepot Park. ( Sam Navarro-USA Today Sports)

He echoed similar sentiments when Houston Astros' Jose Altuve broke his thumb in the WBC a few days later as part of Team Venezuela, an injury that will keep him out until at least May.

"Terrible news on Altuve. At least he went down representing his country, which means way more than the silly MLB team he plays for. I’m sure Astros fans will understand," he tweeted.

Venezuela's Jose Altuve is helped up by a trainer after he was hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against the U.S., March 18, 2023, in Miami.

Venezuela's Jose Altuve is helped up by a trainer after he was hit by a pitch during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against the U.S., March 18, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Japan recently defeated USA in the final, 3-2, as Shohei Ohtani struck out Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout to clinch the country's third title in five WBCs.