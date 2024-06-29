New York Mets players throw wild postgame 'OMG' concert on the field

The New York Mets haven't had many reasons to celebrate since the start of the 2023 season. A disastrous year, despite sky-high expectations and a record-high payroll, led to a disappointing offseason.

Through the month of May, it seemed like the Mets would be heading for much of the same, even in a mediocre National League.

But June's been a different story; a 16-6 month has pushed the Mets to 40-39 and squarely in the middle of the postseason conversation. Turning your season around would be reason to celebrate enough, but after Friday night's 7-2 win over the Houston Astros, the Mets had another excuse to throw a party: the release of shortstop Jose Iglesias' new song "OMG."

That's not a misprint, the release of a new song from the team's shortstop.

Iglesias, who also uses the name "Candelita" as a recording artist, put out his "OMG" song on Spotify earlier in the day on Friday. And gave a virtuoso performance of it after the game, with the rest of his Mets teammates backing him up. Seriously. Here's the video.

‘OMG’ A Rallying Cry For 2024 Mets?

The postgame concert was a ton of fun for the team, and based on the number of fans who stuck around to see it, the crowd too.

It raises an important question though; would the Mets have held the concert if they'd have lost Friday's game? Thankfully, they didn't have to worry about it, thanks to home runs from Tyrone Taylor, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil. Still, you'd have to imagine that the real highlight for Mets fans wasn't the game, but the postgame concert.

And credit where it's due, Iglesias put out a banger. Who knows, maybe the Mets will ride the wave of positive energy to a surprising postseason berth. "OMG" indeed.