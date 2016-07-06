New series to feature LA Rams football and family life

LOS ANGELES (AP) It didn't take long for the newly arrived Los Angeles Rams to go Hollywood.

Fresh off its return from St. Louis, the NFL team is getting its own show on E!, the same cable channel that airs shows featuring the Kardashian clan.

''Hollywood & Football'' chronicles the lives of six Rams players and their families as they adjust to life in Los Angeles in six one-hour episodes debuting this fall.

The featured players are wide receivers Kenny Britt and Bradley Marquez, offensive lineman Rodger Saffold, tight end Lance Kendricks, running back Chase Reynolds and fullback Cory Harkey. The players are either married or engaged and all have young children, except for Kendricks and Marquez, whose fiancee is pregnant.

The network announced the show Wednesday.