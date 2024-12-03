New Mexico basketball player allegedly punched walk-on teammate over plane seat: reports

The University of New Mexico is investigating an incident involving two members of the men’s basketball team in which one player allegedly punched another on a flight last month over a seat, according to multiple reports.

A walk-on player of the Lobos basketball team was allegedly punched in the shoulder by a scholarship player when the team was traveling to Palm Springs for the Acrisure Classic just before Thanksgiving, KOB 4 reported after speaking to the family of the suspected victim.

Neither player was named.

According to the family, the argument stemmed from a disagreement about where the walk-on player was sitting on the plane. They also alleged that the player was punched in the same shoulder that was already injured, which he was already in a sling because of, and that he was later treated at a hospital in Albuquerque when the team returned.

The family also alleged that a similar incident involving the same player occurred at the hotel the same day.

The alleged victim reportedly told the coaching staff about the incident, but claimed that nothing was done.

An attorney representing the walk-on player told KRQE that the scholarship player was allowed to play in two games after the incident took place.

Representatives for the university told Fox News Digital in a statement that they are investigating the incident.

"The University of New Mexico takes the safety and well-being of all our students very seriously. We are aware of an alleged incident involving members of our men’s basketball team and are carefully reviewing and assessing all of the facts," the statement read.

"We are following all appropriate protocols and procedures in addressing this situation and are committed to addressing any misconduct appropriately. Due to federal student privacy laws, specifically the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), we cannot disclose specific details or comment further on individual student matters."

Head coach Richard Pitino would not clarify any details in a press conference on Monday.

"There’s not a whole lot I can talk about. We are handling any disciplinary matters internally, but other than that there’s not a whole lot I can say specifically."