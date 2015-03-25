New England's Fagundez earns MLS Player of the Week honor

New England Revolution forward Diego Fagundez was named the Player of the Week on Monday for Week 14 of the 2013 regular season.

The 18-year-old homegrown player has come into his own recently, leading the New England attack with four goals in his last four games. Fagundez was the driving force for the Revs in Sunday's 5-0 destruction of the two-time defending champion Los Angeles Galaxy, scoring one goal and adding a pair of assists.

Fagundez got his first assist in the 33rd minute with a beautiful one touch give-and-go with Saer Sene just outside the penalty area, which Sene neatly finished to put the Revolution up 1-0.

His second assist came in the 71st minute, when Fagundez played a quick free kick to Lee Nguyen who ran into the penalty area and slotted the ball through Galaxy goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini's legs.

Fagundez added a goal in the 87th minute, finishing a nice give-and-go with Kelyn Rowe inside the penalty area.

The MLS Player of the Week award is selected each week by the North American Soccer Reporters. The group consists of members of online, print, television, and radio media.

2013 MLS Player of the Week winners:

Week 1: Mike Magee (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Week 2: Robert Earnshaw (Toronto FC)

Week 3: Bill Hamid (D.C. United)

Week 4: Juan Agudelo (Chivas USA)

Week 5: Will Johnson (Portland Timbers)

Week 6: Ryan Johnson (Portland Timbers)

Week 7: Brad Davis (Houston Dynamo)

Week 8: Jack McInerney (Philadelphia Union)

Week 9: Tim Cahill (Red Bull New York)

Week 10: Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Week 11: Will Bruin (Houston Dynamo)

Week 12: Eddie Johnson (Seattle Sounders)

Week 13: Marco Di Vaio (Montreal Impact)

Week 14: Diego Fagundez (New England Revolution)