The New York Knicks took a short subway ride down to Brooklyn and topped the Nets on Tuesday night, 108-103.

Knicks fans routinely travel to the Barclays Center and pack the house for their team. Pro-Knicks chants filled the building as Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle dropped 30 points each.

Nets star Mikail Bridges appeared to be dismayed by the lack of fan support from Brooklyn fans. The Nets have not been able to build a big enough fan base to compete with Knicks fans since they moved to the borough from New Jersey before the start of the 2012-13 season.

"It's not fun when you feel like you're in an away game at home," Bridges said of the "Let’s go Knicks chants." "That's for, right, any person sitting in here, any person alive; it's not fun."

Randle praised fans for coming out and showing support to the team.

"It was lit. It was special," the big man said, via the New York Post. "We came back. Crowd really got into it. It was good to hear the New York Knicks chants in Barclays. That’s always fun."

Brooklyn has been able to construct good teams in the past, loading the starting five with stars like Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Joe Johnson in one instance and Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden in another. However, it has not brought any NBA championships.

The Nets played in New Jersey from 1977 to 2012.