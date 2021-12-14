Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Published

Nets' Kyrie Irving posts cryptic video signaling a possible return to the court

Irving posted a short video of himself putting on basketball sneakers

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
A day after there was "renewed optimism" that Kyrie Irving could make his return to the Brooklyn Nets, the superstar point guard posted a cryptic video signaling that he may lace up his sneakers sometime this season.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics during Round 1, Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 1, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics during Round 1, Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 1, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Irving posted a short video of himself putting on basketball sneakers, but many suspect that he may be endorsing a new shoe that will be released in the near future. The Athletic reported on Monday that Irving could return to play at some point.

The Nets sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 19-8 record. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game so far this season. And fellow star James Harden has averages of 20.8 points, 9.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 13, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets shoots the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 13, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. (Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Prior to the start of the NBA season, New York mandated that people get at least a single vaccine dose in order to attend large gatherings or visit gyms and arenas. Irving, 29, has yet to receive the vaccine, which made him ineligible to play home games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In October, the Nets announced that they wouldn’t allow Irving to be a part-time player and play in road games.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during Round 2, Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 5, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks during Round 2, Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 5, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Just a few days ago, it seemed as if Irving would likely miss out on the season, but with the latest report from The Athletic stating that there is "renewed optimism around Irving returning to the Nets this season," he may indeed join Durant and Harden in trying to bring an NBA title to Brooklyn.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com