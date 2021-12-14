Nets' Kyrie Irving posts cryptic video signaling a possible return to the court

A day after there was "renewed optimism" that Kyrie Irving could make his return to the Brooklyn Nets, the superstar point guard posted a cryptic video signaling that he may lace up his sneakers sometime this season.

Irving posted a short video of himself putting on basketball sneakers, but many suspect that he may be endorsing a new shoe that will be released in the near future. The Athletic reported on Monday that Irving could return to play at some point.

The Nets sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 19-8 record. Kevin Durant is averaging 29.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game so far this season. And fellow star James Harden has averages of 20.8 points, 9.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

Prior to the start of the NBA season, New York mandated that people get at least a single vaccine dose in order to attend large gatherings or visit gyms and arenas. Irving, 29, has yet to receive the vaccine, which made him ineligible to play home games at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

In October, the Nets announced that they wouldn’t allow Irving to be a part-time player and play in road games.

Just a few days ago, it seemed as if Irving would likely miss out on the season, but with the latest report from The Athletic stating that there is "renewed optimism around Irving returning to the Nets this season," he may indeed join Durant and Harden in trying to bring an NBA title to Brooklyn.