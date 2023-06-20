Expand / Collapse search
Brooklyn Nets
Published

Nets hire Kevin Ollie as assistant coach to Jacque Vaughn with four others

Kevin Ollie was also being considered for the Detroit Pistons head coach position

Associated Press
Kevin Ollie, who guided UConn to a national championship, was among five assistants hired Tuesday by the Brooklyn Nets for Jacque Vaughn's first full season as coach.

Will Weaver, Jay Hernandez and Ronnie Burrell also were added to the staff, while Corey Vinson was hired as assistant coach for player development.

Ollie led the Huskies to the 2014 NCAA title, and most recently he has been the head of coaching and basketball development for two seasons for the Overtime Elite program that is expected to have twin brothers Amen and Ausar Thompson as top-10 picks in the NBA draft on Thursday.

Ollie was a candidate for the Detroit Pistons' head coaching job before they hired Monty Williams.

Weaver and Burrell have both coached the Nets' NBA G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets. Hernandez spent the last five seasons with the Charlotte Hornets as their assistant coach for player development.

Vaughn replaced Steve Nash early last season and eventually was promoted to full-time coach and later given a contract extension. Adam Caporn, Trevor Hendry and Ryan Forehan-Kelly remain as assistants on his staff.