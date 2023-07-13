Expand / Collapse search
Toronto Raptors
Published

NCAA Tournament star attempts Steph Curry lookaway 3, misses rim

Markquis Nowell is on 2-way contract with Toronto Raptors

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has inspired an entire generation of basketball players, changing the game along the way.

Curry is widely considered the greatest three-point shooter of all time as he continues to expand the definition of a good shot.

Stephen Curry plays against the Lakers

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry gestures while running up the court during the first half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

But there’s only one shooter like Curry, as Toronto Raptors guard Markquis Nowell learned Wednesday.

During the first quarter of a Summer League game against the Detroit Pistons, Nowell got himself a wide-open three-point attempt with a nice move. 

Nowell turned and started back upcourt after releasing the ball – a move Curry is known for – but instead of draining the three as Curry usually does, Nowell missed the rim entirely. 

Nowell went undrafted out of Kansas State after a magical run in the 2023 NCAA Tournament in which he led the Wildcats to an Elite Eight appearance. 

He became one of the darlings of March Madness after breaking an NCAA Tournament record for assists with 19 against Michigan State in the Sweet 16. 

Markquis Nowell reacts in an Elite Eight game

Markquis Nowell #1 of the Kansas State Wildcats reacts during the second half of the game against the Florida Atlantic Owls during the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Madison Square Garden on March 25, 2023 in New York City. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

The 5-foot-7 guard signed with the Raptors on a two-way contract and has averaged 10.3 points in three Summer League games. 

"I think we spoke about it the other day: He’s got a heart of a champion. He’s a winner. That’s a flair to his game," Raptors assistant coach Pat Delany said of Nowell, according to The Athletic. "Coaching him, you’ve got to allow him a little bit of that leash because it brings a lot more good than it does bad. … It brings an energy to our group. It brings, obviously, the energy of the crowd. We could feel that as well."

Markquis Nowell passes during the G League Elite Camp

G League Prospect, Markquis Nowell passes the ball during the 2023 G League Elite Camp at Wintrust Arena on May 14, 2023 in Chicago. (Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images)

Nowell finished Wednesday’s game against the Pistons with nine points on 2-13 shooting, missing all five of his three-point attempts in 30 minutes of playing time.

Toronto will face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.