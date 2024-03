Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The team representing the state of North Carolina in the Final Four of the men’s NCAA Tournament is not the Tar Heels or the Blue Devils.

It’s the NC State Wolfpack.

The No. 11-seeded NC State squad’s Cinderella journey continues after upsetting No. 4 Duke on Sunday night, 76-64, to move on to the Final Four in Arizona.

The Wolfpack will take on the No. 1-seeded Purdue Boilermakers for a spot in the national championship game.

This is a developing story. More to come.