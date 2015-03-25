NBA's Jason Collins throws out ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park

Jason Collins, the first active athlete to come out as being gay in one of the four U.S. major professional sports leagues, has thrown out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park before the game against the Red Sox and Texas Rangers.

Collins came out in a first-person article in Sports Illustrated in late April. He's played for six NBA teams in 12 seasons. He was dealt in a midseason trade from the Boston Celtics to the Washington Wizards and becomes a free agent July 1. He's said he'd like to continue his career.

The 7-foot center was greeted with a nice applause when the PA announcer read the opening of the SI article: "I'm a 34-year-old NBA center. I'm black. And I'm gay."

Collins threw out the first pitch to Red Sox manager John Farrell.