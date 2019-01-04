Harden drains game-winning 3-pointer in OT thriller against Warriors

NBA's Houston Rockets reigning Most Valuable Player James Harden on Thursday drained a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of OT against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland.

He did so with about three seconds left on the clock, while swarmed by two defenders -- Klay Thompson to his left and Draymond Green in front of him.

"I don't know where it ranks but I'm just happy to come away with the win," Harden said. "I just had to go out and do my part on the highest level."

The Rockets climbed their way back from a 20-point deficit at the Warriors' Oracle Arena.

"I take my shots, I drive to the basket," Harden said. "I shoot my step-backs with confidence and live with the results."



Warriors star Kevin Durant attempted a 3-pointer at the end of the game, but missed. The Rocket's won 135-134.

Harden finished the game with a triple-double -- 44 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds.