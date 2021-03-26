NBA trade deadline among the most active in recent years, big day for players named Gary

The NBA trade deadline on Thursday was among the most active in the last 35 years, the league announced Friday.

The NBA said there were 16 trades involving 23 teams with 46 players on NBA rosters being involved in the trades.

"That’s the most in each category on deadline day over the last 35 years," the league said.

And while Aaron Gordon, Victor Oladipo and Nikola Vucevic were among the top players to be moved, there was one group of people who had a fairly big day – players named Gary.

Reddit users and The Score pointed out that the active players in the NBA named Gary were all part of trades on Thursday. Gary Harris, Gary Trent Jr. and Gary Clark were all involved in the massive amount of wheeling and dealing that went down.

Harris was traded to the Orlando Magic from the Denver Nuggets as part of the package for Gordon and Clark. The Portland Trail Blazers traded Trent to the Toronto Raptors, along with Rodney Hood, for Norman Powell.

Some key players who were rumored to be on the move did not end up getting traded. The Raptors held onto Kyle Lowry and the Brooklyn Nets didn’t find a suitor for Spencer Dinwiddie.

For some teams, the NBA trade deadline will be the last part of their playoff push.