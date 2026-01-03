Expand / Collapse search
Orlando Magic

NBA shuts down Magic guard's signature headband ritual at start of games

Jalen Suggs began games wearing a headband on his neck

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs always began games with his headband around his neck and would move it to his head once he felt the flow of the game.

The NBA reached out to Suggs and told the 24-year-old he could no longer wear his headband in his unique way, and must wear the headband on his head at tip-off, according to the Orlando Magic’s broadcast.

The five-year NBA veteran said he began wearing his headband on his neck once and stuck with it.

Jalen Suggs dribbles ball

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs brings the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., Nov. 18, 2025. (Mike Watters/Imagn Images)

"I wear it on my neck, and once I feel into the game, into the flow, I put it on my head, and we rock," Suggs said earlier this season, according to USA Today. "That’s just me being J-Suggs.

"Really, it originates as football drip — that’s where it stems from. But I don’t know. There really isn’t much else to it."

Jalen Suggs guards Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) drives to the basket against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half at United Center in Chicago Jan. 2, 2026. (Kamil Krzaczynski/Imagn Images)

Suggs is a usual starter, having started every game he has played over the last three seasons. So, he will have to make an adjustment. This season, in 23 games, the Magic guard is averaging 15 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists while playing strong defense.

Jalen Suggs reacts

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs reacts after a basket against the San Antonio Spurs in the third quarter at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

The Magic selected Suggs with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Gonzaga, and the guard has been a mainstay in their lineup since his debut.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

