NBA great Dwyane Wade's pronoun joke during Olympics men's basketball broadcast sparks social media reaction

The US men's basketball team was taking on Serbia

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Former NBA star Dwyane Wade raised eyebrows on Sunday during the U.S. men’s basketball team’s Paris Olympics matchup against Serbia with a pronoun joke.

Wade used the joke twice in the first half of the game and again in the third quarter.

Dwyane Wade gets ready for the call

Dwyane Wade attends the men's preliminary round basketball match between Serbia and USA during the Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 28, 2024. (Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images)

"Y’all know his pronouns – he/him!" Wade said of LeBron James in the first half

After James finished a strong layup in the third quarter, Wade said, "America, you know him as LeBron James, I know him personally. His pronouns are he/him."

Wade said something similar to describe Kevin Durant as the lanky sharpshooter began to heat up. Durant finished with 21 points in the first half.

Kevin Durant passes

Kevin Durant passes the ball as he heads out of bounds while under pressure from Marko Guduric, of Serbia, at the Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Wade’s commentary began to draw reaction on social media.

The Basketball Hall of Famer, who won three NBA titles with the Miami Heat and a gold medal with the "Redeem Team" at the 2008 Olympics, is on the call for the men’s team at the Olympics with Noah Eagle.

The Americans are looking for their 17th championship at the Olympics. They came into group play with a talented roster that includes James, Durant, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid.

LeBron James and Jrue holiday

LeBron James celebrates with Jrue Holiday after scoring against Serbia at the Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Durant hadn’t played during the team’s exhibition matchups as he battled a calf issue, but it didn’t appear to be affecting him too much in the first half of the game.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.