NBA great Dwyane Wade's pronoun joke during Olympics men's basketball broadcast sparks social media reaction

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade raised eyebrows on Sunday during the U.S. men’s basketball team’s Paris Olympics matchup against Serbia with a pronoun joke.

Wade used the joke twice in the first half of the game and again in the third quarter.

"Y’all know his pronouns – he/him!" Wade said of LeBron James in the first half

After James finished a strong layup in the third quarter, Wade said, "America, you know him as LeBron James, I know him personally. His pronouns are he/him."

Wade said something similar to describe Kevin Durant as the lanky sharpshooter began to heat up. Durant finished with 21 points in the first half.

Wade’s commentary began to draw reaction on social media.

The Basketball Hall of Famer, who won three NBA titles with the Miami Heat and a gold medal with the "Redeem Team" at the 2008 Olympics, is on the call for the men’s team at the Olympics with Noah Eagle.

The Americans are looking for their 17th championship at the Olympics. They came into group play with a talented roster that includes James, Durant, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid.

Durant hadn’t played during the team’s exhibition matchups as he battled a calf issue, but it didn’t appear to be affecting him too much in the first half of the game.