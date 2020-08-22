Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NBA player Gerald Wilkins arrested after punching female driver at Atlanta gas station: report

Wilkins eventually called the police, claiming to be the victim, but was arrested after police spoke to witnesses

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former NBA player Gerald Wilkins was arrested Tuesday for allegedly punching two people, including a woman, at a gas station in Atlanta over a rideshare dispute, according to a report.

Wilkins, 56, is facing three misdemeanor charges, including two counts of simple battery and one count of criminal trespassing, over a dispute at a gas station at around 3 a.m., TMZ Sports reported Saturday.

RAPTORS’ MASAI UJIRI: NBA FINALS ALTERCATION WAS ‘BECAUSE I AM BLACK’

According to the police report, a female rideshare driver refused to let Wilkins inside the car unless he properly ordered the ride through the app. She alleged that he got aggravated and punched her in the shoulder.

Wilkins, 56, is facing three misdemeanor charges, including two counts of simple battery and one count of criminal trespassing.

Two male witnesses stepped in to diffuse the situation but Wilkins allegedly punched one man in the face.

Wilkins eventually called the police, claiming to be the victim -- but was arrested after police spoke to witnesses.

The younger brother of NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, Gerald Wilkins has had several run-ins with the law. He was arrested three separate times within a 10-day span in late May and early June, the New York Post reported.

