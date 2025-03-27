NBA champ scolds LeBron James for complaints about league's coverage: 'These players are so sensitive'

NBA champion Kendrick Perkins took his turn at critical remarks about LeBron James following the Los Angeles Lakers star’s interview with Pat McAfee.

Perkins, who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, took issue with James’ complaint about how the league is covered. The Lakers player told McAfee the reason why he started his podcast with J.J. Redick was because the coverage "had gotten away from the essence of the game of basketball."

"He needs to stop. LeBron James needs to stop. I’m so sick of him with, ‘Oh, how the league is covered,’ because he wanted to be covered in a certain way that he wants it to be covered," the former NBA center said on "First Take."

"This is what it comes down to with LeBron.

"And look, I’m a big LeBron fan. … The problem I have is, one, everything that comes out of LeBron James’ mouth ain’t the damn gospel. No. 2, we’re in 2025, it’s a different era. Dammit, you have to adjust. But here’s the thing, the coverage of the NBA, in my opinion, has been the same since I’ve arrived in the NBA."

Perkins pointed out that stars from the past, including Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson, were all vigorously criticized while they played, and today’s media is no different.

"In today’s game, these players are so sensitive. So sensitive that it just don’t make any damn sense."

He added that players, when they enter the league, sign up for the good and bad criticisms that comes with it.

Perkins played in the NBA for 14 seasons. The last came in 2017-18 when he appeared in one game for the Cleveland Cavaliers. James was also on the roster and the team lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.