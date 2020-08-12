NBA bans casual acquaintances, social media friends from bubble under guest policy

The NBA banned players from bringing “casual acquaintances” inside its bubble in Orlando, Fla., as part of a new guest policy, according to a league memo that surfaced Wednesday.

The league will allow players on teams that advance to the second round of the playoffs later this month to bring a limited number of guests into the bubble at Walt Disney World resort. Aside from family members, acceptable guests include “longtime close personal friends with whom a player has an established, preexisting and known personal relationship,” according to a memo to players.

The memo also detailed which potential guests would not be allowed in the bubble. Players cannot invite casual acquaintances, such as people that are “known by the player only through social media or an intermediary.”

Other banned guests include personal trainers, chefs, hair stylists, business partners and agents, the memo said.

Approved guests will be allowed to join players inside the bubble as soon as Aug. 31. Most players will be limited to no more than four guests.

So far, the NBA’s strict health and safety policies inside the bubble have been a success. The league said Wednesday that none of the 342 players tested for COVID-19 over the last week had triggered a positive result. The league has gone four straight weeks without a positive test.

