NaVorro Bowman appears to be rounding into form

He looked like the NaVorro Bowman pre-injury, flying around the field and making plays.

Though Bowman was expected to be on a snap count against the Broncos, all that went out the window once the coaching staff saw the impact Bowman had.

"We let it go to the half, and I told him it wouldn't go past the half," head coach Jim Tomsula said, via the team website. "He would have played all day if we let him."

In all, Bowman recorded nine tackles and two sacks, but his impact was much more than the box score indicated.

However, the linebacker realizes there's some hurdles to jump, both physically and mentally.

"There are some plays that I could've made that you guys probably wouldn't think I could make," Bowman said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. "That's what I mean by that, just selling out all the way and not really thinking about it. I'll do that when the time comes."

For one night, though, he looked like the Bowman of old.

