Washington Nationals' Kurt Suzuki says he wasn't expecting Trump hug

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki revealed Tuesday he had no clue President Trump was going to come up from behind to hug him in a “Titanic”-esque moment at the White House.

Suzuki appeared at the White House to celebrate the Nationals’ first-ever World Series title with his teammates. He briefly spoke with TMZ Sports, who asked him about the hug.

NATIONALS’ KURT SUZUKI CRITICIZED ON SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER WEARING MAGA HAT

“Na,” Suzuki said in response to whether he expected Trump’s hug. “I just enjoyed my time with my teammates."

Suzuki was widely criticized for wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap while at the White House, but he brushed off the criticism. He added there was no animosity between his teammates regarding who went to the celebration and who didn’t.

HOUSTON ASTROS OWNER VOWS TO 'TAKE A RUN' AT GERRIT COLE DURING FREE AGENCY

“I love all my teammates, brother,” the 36-year-old catcher told TMZ Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Suzuki just wrapped up his 13th season in the major leagues and his third with the Nationals. Suzuki only appeared in three World Series games, but got a key home run in Game 2 off Justin Verlander.