Nationals' asking price for Juan Soto reportedly set as trade deadline looms

Juan Soto is likely to be one of the hottest trade targets in recent memory, and the Washington Nationals only have a little more than a week to decide whether they want to send him off this season.

With the Aug. 2 trade deadline right around the corner, the Nationals have reportedly made clear to teams what they want out of any trade they agree to.

Ken Rosenthal, an MLB on FOX field reporter and senior MLB writer at The Athletic, said on FS1 on Saturday that the Nationals are essentially asking for everything and the kitchen sink when it comes to a trade for the young outfielder.

"My understanding right now, from multiple clubs, is that the Nationals are asking for four to five top young players — a combination of prospects and major leaguers with low service time," Rosenthal said.

"Now, that’s a monstrous ask, but that’s Juan Soto. He’s 23 years old, you’re getting him for three pennant races. Teams are not offended by what the Nationals want, but they’re worried that they can’t meet that price. At this point, from what I’m being told, it’s not really a negotiation. The Nationals are saying, ‘Either you express a willingness to meet our price or we just go the next club.'"

Soto rejected a 15-year, $440 million offer that didn’t include any deferred money, The Athletic reported last week. The report noted that Soto is on track to become a free agent just ahead of his age-26 season and could command as much as $500 million on the open market.

Washington has reportedly been looking to trade him ever since.

The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres were just some of the teams mentioned as possible landing spots for Soto.