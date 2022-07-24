Gerrit Cole devours snacks in dugout, Yankees blow lead in loss to Orioles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The highlight of Gerrit Cole’s Saturday night against the Baltimore Orioles may have come from a candid shot into the dugout that saw the New York Yankees star devour some snacks.

Cole only had a few minutes to get what he needed to restore himself in the middle of his start against the Orioles. The broadcast saw him scarf down a banana and an orange in a quick manner.

The Yankees gave Cole a three-run lead, but it wasn’t enough for the pitchers to hold off the charging Orioles.

A wild pickoff throw from Yankees reliever Albert Abreu led to Cedric Mullins’ go-ahead sacrifice fly, helping the Orioles to a 6-3 win. Ramón Urías added a two-run home run off Shane Greene, who was making his first appearance for the Yankees since 2014.

Cole allowed four runs – three earned – in six innings on nine hits. He struck out six batters and walked two. It marked New York’s third loss in four games to start the next part of the season.

"That’s frustrating," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "We had chances to really pull away. A ton of traffic. A lot of good at-bats up and down the lineup but just not able to break through or get that big extra-base hit with guys on base."

Cole said it was important to bounce back and get some wins at this point of the season as the dog days of summer weigh on them.

"At some point I think we assumed … You’re not constantly trying to duck and dodge the adversity, but at some point you’ve got to go through it," Cole said via NJ.com. "It’s just too long of a season. So, how we dig ourselves out of it, how we continue to respond, is going to show us what we’re made of."

New York wrapped their series against the Orioles on Sunday. They have off Monday before going into a pivotal Subway Series in Queens against the New York Mets.

