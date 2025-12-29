NASCAR star Denny Hamlin's father dies from injuries in house fire, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The father of NASCAR star Denny Hamlin was identified as the deceased victim in a North Carolina house fire, officials said Monday.

Dennis Hamlin, 75, died from injuries suffered in the fire on Sunday, the Gaston County Emergency Medical Services said, via FOX Sports. The driver’s mother, Mary Lou, was transferred to a special hospital in Winston-Salem to treat her burn injuries.

Officials said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

The fire broke out at a home in Stanley around 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, which drew emergency responses from Gaston and Lincoln Counties, according to Queen City News.

Both Dennis and Mary Lou Hamlin were out of the house as emergency personnel rushed to the scene.

"We are thankful for the multiple agency response and ask that the public be in prayer for the affected family and our first responders in fire, GEMs and police," the Lucia-Bend Fire Department said in a statement to the outlet.

Dennis Hamlin was listed as the manager of the real estate company that owned the house. Fire officials said the home was completely lost as it took around two hours for the blaze to be extinguished.

The NASCAR world offered their condolences to Hamlin and his family.

Hamlin is a decorated NASCAR driver. He has 60 Cup Series wins and recently just came up short in his pursuit of a NASCAR championship.

He’s the co-owner of 23XI Racing, which is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, which is about 23 miles outside of Stanley.