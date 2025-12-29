Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Nascar

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin's father dies from injuries in house fire, officials say

Dennis Hamlin was 75

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The father of NASCAR star Denny Hamlin was identified as the deceased victim in a North Carolina house fire, officials said Monday.

Dennis Hamlin, 75, died from injuries suffered in the fire on Sunday, the Gaston County Emergency Medical Services said, via FOX Sports. The driver’s mother, Mary Lou, was transferred to a special hospital in Winston-Salem to treat her burn injuries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Denny Hamlin at the championship race

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Progressive Toyota, exits his car  after the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2, 2025, in Avondale, Arizona. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Officials said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

The fire broke out at a home in Stanley around 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, which drew emergency responses from Gaston and Lincoln Counties, according to Queen City News.

Both Dennis and Mary Lou Hamlin were out of the house as emergency personnel rushed to the scene.

"We are thankful for the multiple agency response and ask that the public be in prayer for the affected family and our first responders in fire, GEMs and police," the Lucia-Bend Fire Department said in a statement to the outlet.

Dennis Hamlin was listed as the manager of the real estate company that owned the house. Fire officials said the home was completely lost as it took around two hours for the blaze to be extinguished.

Denny Hamlin in Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) during qualifying for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 15, 2025. (Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images)

EX-NASCAR STAR GREG BIFFLE'S FRIEND RECEIVES HOLIDAY CARD DAYS AFTER TRAGIC PLANE CRASH

The NASCAR world offered their condolences to Hamlin and his family.

Hamlin is a decorated NASCAR driver. He has 60 Cup Series wins and recently just came up short in his pursuit of a NASCAR championship.

Denny Hamlin on the stage

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin walks by the championship trophy as he introduced prior to the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 2, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He’s the co-owner of 23XI Racing, which is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina, which is about 23 miles outside of Stanley.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue