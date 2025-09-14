NASCAR star Austin Dillon talks honoring Charlie Kirk, admires his 'heroism'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR star Austin Dillon spoke out about Richard Childress Racing’s decision to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk after the conservative influencer was assassinated earlier in the week.

Dillon and the rest of his teammates’ vehicles featured a decal on their cars with the words "In Memory of Charlie Kirk 1993-2025."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"First of all, it’s a tragic incident where a man’s life was taken and he leaves behind two children and a wife," Dillon said, via CBS Sports. "I look up to his heroism when it comes to standing for God. And I love some of his teachings of the Bible, his ability to debate without really attacking someone.

"I thought that it’s just a very sad day and all I know is it makes me want to get into the Bible more and learn more about Jesus and try and spread the word whenever I can."

NFL HOLDS MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR CHARLIE KIRK AT PACKERS-COMMANDERS GAME AFTER ASSASSINATION

Richard Childress Racing drivers were among those in the sports world to honor Kirk following his death.

Christopher Bell dedicated his win in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

"Most importantly, this week’s obviously been a very tough week. You know, there’s a lot on our minds," Bell said. "This one’s for Charlie."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kirk was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, the suspected shooter, was arrested after a manhunt.