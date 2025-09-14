Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

NASCAR star Austin Dillon talks honoring Charlie Kirk, admires his 'heroism'

Kirk was assassinated at an event in Utah

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Pastor reminds Christians to be 'tender-hearted and forgiving' after Charlie Kirk's death Video

Pastor reminds Christians to be 'tender-hearted and forgiving' after Charlie Kirk's death

Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Greg Laurie joins 'Fox News Sunday' to reflect on Charlie Kirk's death and courageous faith.

NASCAR star Austin Dillon spoke out about Richard Childress Racing’s decision to pay tribute to Charlie Kirk after the conservative influencer was assassinated earlier in the week.

Dillon and the rest of his teammates’ vehicles featured a decal on their cars with the words "In Memory of Charlie Kirk 1993-2025."

Austin Dillon talks to reporters

Austin Dillon answers questions from the media during NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center on Aug. 27, 2025.  (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

"First of all, it’s a tragic incident where a man’s life was taken and he leaves behind two children and a wife," Dillon said, via CBS Sports. "I look up to his heroism when it comes to standing for God. And I love some of his teachings of the Bible, his ability to debate without really attacking someone.

"I thought that it’s just a very sad day and all I know is it makes me want to get into the Bible more and learn more about Jesus and try and spread the word whenever I can."

Austin Dillon races

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3) and driver Carson Hocevar (77) at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 13, 2025.  (Randy Sartin/Imagn Images)

Richard Childress Racing drivers were among those in the sports world to honor Kirk following his death.

Christopher Bell dedicated his win in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday.

"Most importantly, this week’s obviously been a very tough week. You know, there’s a lot on our minds," Bell said. "This one’s for Charlie."

Charlie Kirk's assassin 'magnified' his voice in US and abroad, Franklin Graham says Video

Kirk was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, the suspected shooter, was arrested after a manhunt.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

