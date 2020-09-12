Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka in three sets to win 2020 US Open

Naomi Osaka defeated Victoria Azarenka in three sets to win the 2020 U.S. Open.

It is Osaka's second U.S. Open championship of her career.

Osaka came back to defeat Azarenka after losing the first set 6-1. Osaka won the second and third sets 6-3. It is the 22-year-old’s third Grand Slam title of her career.

Osaka came into the tournament with a giant spotlight on her as she wore masks with the name of victims of police brutality and racism on them. She wore several masks with a different name for each match at Flushing Meadows.

She defeated Misaki Doi, Camila Giorgi, Marta Kostyuk, Anett Kontaveit, Shelby Rogers and Jennifer Brady on the way to another U.S. Open title.

With the loss, Azarenka fell to 0-3 in U.S. Open finals – all coming in three sets. She lost to Serena Williams in both the 2012 and 2013 final.

The U.S. Open was the first major tournament played since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sport. The tournament was not fielded by all of the top players in the world as some chose to sit it out because of fears over contracting the virus.

The French Open is slated to be the next major tournament.