Murphy moves Mets past Yankees in opener of Subway Series

Daniel Murphy's eighth-inning base hit gave the New York Mets their first lead and Bobby Parnell made it stand up in the ninth to secure a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees in the opener of their Subway Series at Citi Field.

Murphy, robbed of a two-run homer earlier in the contest, plated the go-ahead run with a two-out single to center.

"I was thinking I would get another chance," Murphy said. "I was hoping I would get another chance."

David Wright tied the contest an inning earlier with a solo homer and also tripled in the Mets' second straight win.

A pitching duel between Mets starter Jonathon Niese and the Yankees' Phil Hughes was ultimately decided by the bullpen.

David Robertson (3-1) nearly escaped the jam in the eighth inning when Robinson Cano threw out Mike Baxter at the plate for the second out, but then served up Murphy's single in the following at-bat.

Brandon Lyon (2-2) relieved Niese after a seven-inning performance to toss a scoreless eighth. Parnell worked around a one-out walk to notch his eighth save.

Brett Gardner tripled, scored the Yankees only run -- despite the team recording nine hits -- and brought back Murphy's shot over the wall in the sixth.

Hughes was dealing through his first six innings and had retired 10 of his last 11, but Wright threw a wrench into his excellent start with a leadoff homer in the seventh.

"It's tough, he's not a guy who's easy to strikeout," said Hughes of Wright. "You have to make a quality pitch."

Hughes allowed just four hits and struck out six, but with his pitch count at 101, the Yankees went to Robertson to start the eighth.

Baxter lined a one-out ground-rule double to put the go-ahead run on, and after pinch-hitter Jordany Valdespin walked, both runners moved up on a passed ball.

Ruben Tejada grounded one toward Cano and the second baseman fired home to catcher Chris Stewart, who tagged a streaking Baxter just before he could touch the plate. Murphy, though, came through to put the Mets in front.

Both pitchers were cruising along, with neither team posting a run through the first five innings. However, the Yankees made the first dent in the sixth by taking advantage of some shaky Mets defense.

Lucas Duda made the mistake of diving for a ball clearly out of his reach on the speedy Gardner's shallow pop into left. The ball snuck past the left fielder and Gardner raced into third with a triple. Jayson Nix then lofted a base hit into right for a 1-0 Yankees lead.

Niese had two of the first three Mets' hits, reaching with a single in sixth. Murphy looked to put them in front when he sent a blast into left, but Gardner backed up on the track, reached up and snagged the ball from going over the wall.

Game Notes

The team's will play the last of two games at Citi Field on Tuesday before moving to Yankee Stadium for another two-game set ... The Yankees hit into three double plays ... Nix had two hits ... Niese struck out four and allowed eight hits ... Duda went 0-for-4 to end a 10-game hitting streak ... Yankees third baseman David Adams went 1-for-4. He has a hit in 10 of 11 games since being recalled from the minors.