Mourning Blackhawks take on Jets

(SportsNetwork.com) - The Chicago Blackhawks will try to record a point for the 13th time in their last 14 games on Tuesday night when they take on the visiting Winnipeg Jets.

Chicago won for the third time in its past four games on Sunday despite hitting the ice with heavy hearts. Having returned from a shootout loss in Columbus the previous night, the Blackhawks learned that 34-year-old assistant equipment manager Clint Reif had passed away sometime Sunday morning.

The 'Hawks held a moment of silence for Reif prior to the game and then managed a 4-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Antti Raanta made 31 saves for his third career shutout, while Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists. David Rundblad, Jonathan Toews and Kris Versteeg lit the lamp as well, improving the Blackhawks to 11-1-1 in their past 13 games.

"It's really tough to describe, something that still hasn't really sunk in for most of us, but we were definitely playing with heavy hearts out there," said Toews.

Added Patrick Sharp, who had three assists, "Normally when the game starts, you can kind of turn off whatever issues you have going on in your personal life, but tonight, I don't think anybody was able to do that. It was very quiet on the bench, very quiet in the locker room and we wanted to make sure we had a good game for Clint and his family."

The Blackhawks are likely to start Corey Crawford for the second time since he returned from an eight-game absence caused by a lower-body injury. He made 17 saves on 19 shots in the loss to the Blue Jackets, his first action since Nov. 29, and is 3-2-0 in his career versus the Jets with a 1.61 goals against average and .936 save percentage.

Center Brad Richards is questionable after missing Sunday's game with an upper-body injury.

The Jets come to the United Center off the heels of a 2-1-1 homestand, capping the residency with a disappointing 4-3 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Winnipeg led 3-1 at one point, but the Flyers scored twice in the third frame and then netted the winning goal 10 seconds into overtime.

Dustin Byfuglien was one of three goal-scorers for the Jets, but he also lost the puck behind his own net early in OT that led to Philadelphia's goal.

Matt Halischuk ended a 27-game span without a goal and Mathieu Perreault also lit the lamp to give him three goals and four assists over a seven-game point streak.

Ondrej Pavelec made 19 saves in the loss, one that dropped the Jets to 7-1-4 in their last 12.

"We stopped making simple plays. It's not that we couldn't make simple plays, we stopped trying to make simple plays and opted for a safe option," Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

Maurice may continue his goaltender rotation tonight and give Michael Hutchinson the start. He has won three of his past four games and is 7-2-2 on the season with a 1.73 GAA and .940 save percentage in 12 games (10 starts).

That includes a 33-save shutout in his only career start versus the Blackhawks, which came on Nov. 2 in Chicago.

The Jets have won two straight over the 'Hawks, both in Chicago, and November's victory came in the first of five meetings this season.