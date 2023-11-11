Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS

MMA fighter rips prosecutors for indicting Trump 'before anyone on Epstein's client list'

Joel 'King Bau' Bauman made the statement when entering the ring on Friday

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Before his fight against Curtis Millender on Friday night, MMA fighter Joel Bauman made a strong stance on how he feels about the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump is currently facing charges of hush money payments, taking classified documents from the White House, and trying to overturn the 2020 election

But Bauman, whose nickname is King Bau, seemed to insinuate that prosecutors do not have their priorities straight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A close-up of Jeffrey Epstein

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Sept. 8 2004. (Rick Friedman/Rick Friedman Photography/Corbis via Getty Images)

As he entered the ring on Friday, Bauman wore a black shirt with the following message:

"Trump was indicted before anyone on [Jeffrey] Epstein's client list."

All the words, short of Epstein, were white – "Epstein" was in red.

APP USERS VIEW THE POST HERE.

King Bau

Mixed martial artist Joel Bauman and Nicki Jo Shaw attend the 14th annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at Sahara Las Vegas on Dec. 8, 2022. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

A number of big-name actors, politicians and other public figures have reportedly been passengers on the plane at some point.

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn is pressing for the Senate Judiciary Committee to issue a subpoena for Epstein's flight logs in order to identify possible perpetrators partaking in his "horrific conduct." 

Dubbed by some in the media as "The Lolita Express," Epstein's plane was allegedly used to fly underage girls to his private island in the Caribbean, as well as his other homes around the U.S. and other parts of the world.

Former President Donald Trump picks up the pace on his visits to the first caucus state of Iowa

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Sept. 20, 2023, in Dubuque, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Epstein died in a prison cell in August 2019 as he awaited sex trafficking charges – his partner in the crimes, Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving a 20-year sentence at FCI Tallahassee for sex trafficking of a minor.

Bauman lost the fight in a split decision, dropping to 8-4 in his professional record.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.