MLS players mock lunches at resort as league prepares to kick off pandemic-shortened season

Major League Soccer is set to start playing again with the MLS is Back tournament beginning July 8.

The players have been meeting at the Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort to prepare for the upcoming event but some have been unsatisfied with some of the lunches.

Omar Gonzalez, a defender on Toronto FC, tweeted a photo of one sandwich and a menu for the players. He captioned the photos: “Yummm…”

Gonzalez’s teammate Eriq Zavaleta also tweeted a photo.

Some fans compared the lunches to the ill-fated Fyre Festival meals.

MLS responded to the outcry, saying that the boxed lunch is for players on their first day in the bubble under quarantine, according to CBC. Once the clubs get their coronavirus test results and complete the quarantine, they can eat meals together and in their rooms and have access to four restaurants.

Even as the menu lists a $65 price tag for the lunches, the players aren’t expected to pay for that.

MLS will be the second professional team sports league to get underway. The 26 clubs were divided into six groups for the opening round of the tournament, which will be played over 16 straight days. Group matches will count toward regular-season standings.

The knockout stage will include 16 teams with the winner of the title game on Aug. 11. The winner gets a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.