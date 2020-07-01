Lionel Messi nets 700th career goal as Barcelona settles for draw

Lionel Messi joined an exclusive club Tuesday when he netted his 700th career goal during Barcelona’s 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid.

The Argentinian captain scored on a spot kick in the 50th minute of the match. He got it past Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. It was his first goal since June 16.

Messi became the seventh player to join the 700-goal club. He joins Cristiano Ronaldo (728), Gerd Mueller (735), Ferenc Puskas (746), Romario (772), Josef Bican (530) and Pele (1,279).

The 35-year-old is 28 goals behind Ronaldo, who currently plays for Italy’s Juventus, on the active-scoring list. He has nearly 200 goals on Zlatan Ibrahimovic (540). Luis Suarez (472) and Robert Lewandowski (466) round out the top five.

The result for Barcelona could have been better. The defending La Liga champions lost two points with the draw and now remain one point behind Real Madrid.

“It's a real shame and the league title is looking much harder for us with each game,” Barcelona manager Quique Setien said, according to ESPN. “Dropping these points, in reality, pushes us further away from the title but we have to keep on working hard.”

Barcelona plays Villareal on Sunday.