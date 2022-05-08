Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

MLB umpire leaves White Sox-Red Sox game after getting hit in mask with foul ball

Kulpa was replaced by first-base umpire Marty Foster and the game resumed following a 20-minute delay

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An MLB umpire had to leave Sunday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox after getting drilled in the mask by a baseball during the fourth inning. 

Ron Kulpa was working as the home plate umpire at Boston's Fenway Park when White Sox third baseman Jake Burger foul tipped the ball, which connected with Kulpa straight in his face mask. 

Kulpa, 53, was seen dropping to the ground behind home plate after getting hit, and he appeared visibly shaken up. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"That is not a good sign at all behind home plate," an announcer was heard saying during the broadcast. 

Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez immediately turned to check on Kulpa, who remained on the ground as the training staff from both teams came over to look at him. 

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez checks on home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after Kulpa was hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston. 

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez checks on home plate umpire Ron Kulpa after Kulpa was hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

After sitting down for a while, Kulpa stood up and had a brief chat with the Red Sox trainer. 

Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa is tended to after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning of a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston.

Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa is tended to after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning of a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

He was later able to walk off the field on his own power and the game would resume following a 20-minute delay. His condition is not immediately known. 

Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa leaves the game after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning of a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston. 

Home plate umpire Ron Kulpa leaves the game after being hit with a foul ball during the fourth inning of a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston.  (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

Kulpa was replaced by first-base umpire Marty Foster, who took control of the three-man officiating crew. 

RED SOX LEFTY CHRIS SALE DEALING WITH SETBACK AFTER RIB FRACTURE

The White Sox (14-13) were leading 3-0 when the incident occurred. Boston (10-19) made an attempt to close the gap and eventually got to within one run. However, Chicago would hold on for a 3-2 victory to sweep the three-game series. 

The incident occurred roughly two days after an NHL official was taken off the ice on a stretcher during a playoff series between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Boston Bruins.

Joe Foley was working in the Bruins' penalty box Friday night when a section of the glass fell on him, leading the game to be delayed for about seven minutes. 

Foley was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for observation following the incident, which occurred with 5:07 remaining in the second period, according to NHL spokesman John Dellapina.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We heard he’s doing all right, and he’s going to be fine," Bruins star David Pastrnak added.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital