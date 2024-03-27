MLB opening day: Crab pizza, pickle-topped hot dogs and more new food items coming to stadiums in 2024

Baseball season is here, and fans are getting ready to "root, root, root for the home team" while they enjoy classic (and not so classic) stadium snacks.

All MLB stadiums offer staple items like Cracker Jacks, hot dogs, burgers and cold beer, but every location puts its own twist on classic food and drink items.

Take a look at some food offerings being served at MLB stadiums across the country.

T-Mobile Park

The home of the Seattle Mariners has added many unique items to their menu for the 2024 MLB season.

One particularly intriguing menu item is the new Dungeness Crab Pizza, served with butter, dill, thyme, Parmesan and lemon.

Guaranteed Rate Field

While watching the Chicago White Sox play, fans can choose from a variety of new sandwiches that have been added to the menu at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Settling a Beef sandwich is a unique take on a reuben sub, while The Homerun is a version of a roast beef sandwich.

If you are craving a sweet treat during a Sox game, you can grab a Campfire Chocolate Shake, topped with whipped cream, graham cracker crumble and toasted marshmallows. The best part though, you get to keep the souvenir cup it is served in.

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Everyone knows a hot dog is a baseball staple, but at the home of the Baltimore Orioles, you can find a savory twist on this classic ballpark item.

The Warehouse Dog is a footlong hot dog, topped with horseradish-infused brick sauce, crispy onions and queso, all served up on a warm pretzel bun.

Tropicana Field

When the Tampa Bay Rays take the field, you can relax in your covered seat hidden from the sun with the new Braised Short Rib Nachos.

You could also opt for the Pretzel Slugger Dog, a footlong hot dog wrapped in a soft pretzel.

Wrigley Field

While watching Chicago Cubs games this baseball season, fans at the stadium can grab themselves new menu items like Citrus-Ancho Chicken Quesadillas and/or an Ancho Marinated Tri-tip Sandwich, served up with chimichurri.

Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park is where you can find an item that has created a lot of buzz leading up to Opening Day.

The item in question is the Pennant Pickle Dog, a footlong hot dog topped with jalapeño slaw, fried pickle chips, dill aioli and green onions.

At Minute Maid Park, you’ll also be able to grab yourself Curveball Corn Dogs, which are mini corn dogs topped with chili, cheese and diced onions.

Chase Field

At Chase Field, there is no shortage of interesting food items.

One particularly unique new menu item is the Apple Pie Chimichanga. This sweet dessert features vanilla frozen yogurt, caramel sauce, whipped cream, strawberries and the ballpark staple - Cracker Jacks.

Fenway Park

Fenway Park is pulling from the city of Boston’s strong Irish heritage for the 2024 MLB season with their Irish Nachos.

Waffle fries are the base of this new dish, with corned beef, sauerkraut, sour cream, Thousand Island dressing and queso fresco all on top.

The home of the Boston Red Sox will also feature a chicken and waffle bowl in 2024.

Truist Park

The menu over at Truist Park includes The Big "Queso," a version of a chicken sandwich, Grand Slam Nachos and the 4 Bagger, four burgers covered in barbeque brisket, jalapeños and plenty of cheese.

While here, you can also try the new meatball sub, called The Dinger.

Coors Field

Coors Field is offering plenty of plant-based options to fans in 2024.

Fans can find menu items including burgers and shakes while watching the Colorado Rockies play this season.

Yankee Stadium

Over at Yankee Stadium, Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese can be found at the Mac Truck. The stadium will also be selling fried zeppoles this season, filled with cannoli cream with chocolate and strawberry sauce.

PNC Park

One interesting new item at PNC Park in 2024 is the Renegade Hot Dog.

This footlong hot dog comes topped with mini pierogies and pickles for a fun new take on a classic.

Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field is offering tons of new menu items in 2024.

One new item is Texas Tacos, featuring a red, hard shell on the outside and a soft tortilla inside. You can get these with ground beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese and salsa.

Globe Life Field will also be serving Korean Pork Steamed Buns, which are bao buns filled with pork, cilantro, unagi sauce and spicy mayo.

Another new menu item at the Texas Rangers stadium is Meatball Garlic Knot Sliders, which is a skewer filled with meatballs and garlic knots.

