MLB, MLBPA release latest coronavirus intake testing results

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association released coronavirus testing results Friday.

The two parties revealed that 3,748 total intake screening samples have been tested and of those tests 58 players had tested positive for coronavirus as well as eight staff members. Officials said 27 teams had a covered individual test positive in the intake screening process.

Officials said the intake screening process was complete and that the covered individuals were moved to monitoring testing. Certain people will be tested every other day and others will be tested multiple times per week.

There have been 7,401 samples collected and tested and 17 of those samples returned positive results. Thirteen of the positive samples were players while the rest were of staff members. Ten teams have had a covered individual test positive during the monitoring testing phase.

Officials didn’t name the teams who have had players test positive nor have they named the players who have yielded positive results.

Testing results were an issue earlier this week as the Los Angeles Angels, Washington Nationals, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals canceled workouts because of the tardiness of the results.

MLB admitted Monday there were “unforeseen delays” in the results from last week’s testing.

Atlanta Braves star Freddie Freeman was one of the more prominent players who tested positive for the coronavirus. Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, posted on social media about her husband’s condition.

“He is someone who literally never gets sick and this virus hit him like a ton of bricks,” she wrote.

“We've been really strict for the last 4 months," she wrote. “Haven't gone to a grocery store, haven't gone out to dinner once, haven't seen our friends ... and still got it.

