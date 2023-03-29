Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

MLB set to make history with tentative deal on first-ever CBA: report

Minor leaguers unionized last year, allowing the MLBPA to represent them

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Minor league baseball players have reportedly reached a tentative deal on a historic collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with Major League Baseball.

ESPN report late Tuesday night that the first-of-its-kind CBA will more than double player pay among other things minor league baseball has wanted for quite some time. 

This was always the plan when minor league players voted to unionize last year under the MLB Players' Association

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Memphis Redbirds infielder Delvin Pérez, #73, in action during a MiLB game between the Memphis Redbirds and the Indianapolis Indians on June 24, 2022 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Memphis Redbirds infielder Delvin Pérez, #73, in action during a MiLB game between the Memphis Redbirds and the Indianapolis Indians on June 24, 2022 at Victory Field in Indianapolis. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN says the deal is expected to last five years before it need to be renewed. 

Player pay in minor league baseball compared to the major leagues is a vast difference, but this CBA is set to bridge that gap a bit. 

MINOR LEAGUE CLUB INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS ANNOUNCE TEAM NAME WILL NOT BE CHANGED

Starting in Triple-A, pay will increase per year from $17,500 to $35,800, followed by Double-A from $13,800 to $30,250, High-A from $11,000 to $27,300, Low-A from $11,000 to $26,200 and the Complex league from $4,800 to $19,800. 

Baseballs of the Brooklyn Cyclones during a Father's Day special on Today on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Baseballs of the Brooklyn Cyclones during a Father's Day special on Today on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Players will also be paid during spring training and the offseason, albeit a "dead period," which is the Thursday prior to Thanksgiving until New Year's Day. 

Once minor league players unionized last year, the MLBPA became their representation in negotiating with MLB for the new CBA. It has been a battle for these players to see increases in pay as well as proper housing during the season. 

MLB SAYS NO MAJOR CHANGES WILL BE MADE TO PITCH CLOCK RULES AHEAD OF OPENING DAY

This CBA is a gigantic step in the direction they hoped to find themselves after the unionization.

A general view of the MLB logo on the on-deck circle during the game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 5, 2022 in Cincinnati.

A general view of the MLB logo on the on-deck circle during the game between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 5, 2022 in Cincinnati. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As union members, Minor League Players have been empowered with a collective voice in determining the terms and conditions of their employment. First and foremost, the MLBPA and its Minor League members are focused on negotiating the first Minor League Collective Bargaining Agreement, which we hope will secure long-needed improvements in Player treatment, and make our game better for players and fans alike," the MLBPA site states. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.