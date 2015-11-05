MLB free agency: Check out the complete list of available players

NEW YORK --€” The 157 free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTMORE (6) --€” Wei-Yin Chen, lhp; Chris Davis, 1b; Darren O'Day, rhp; Gerardo Parra, of; Steve Pearce, of; Matt Wieters, c.

BOSTON (2) --€” Craig Breslow, lhp; Rich Hill, lhp.

CHICAGO (5) -- Matt Albers, rhp; Gordon Beckham, 3b; Alexei Ramirez, ss; Jeff Samardzija, rhp; Geovany Soto, c.

CLEVELAND (4) --€” Mike Aviles, inf-of; Gavin Floyd, rhp; Ryan Raburn, dh; Ryan Webb, rhp.

DETROIT (6) --€” Alex Avila, c; Rajai Davis, of; Tom Gorzelanny, lhp; Joe Nathan, rhp; Alfredo Simon, rhp; Randy Wolf, lhp.

HOUSTON (6) --€” Scott Kazmir, lhp; Oliver Perez, lhp; Chad Qualls, rhp; Colby Rasmus, of; Tony Sipp, lhp; Joe Thatcher, lhp.

KANSAS CITY (8) -- Johnny Cueto, rhp; Alex Gordon, of; Jeremy Guthrie, rhp; Ryan Madson, rhp; Franklin Morales, lhp; Alex Rios, of; Chris Young, rhp; Ben Zobrist, 2b.

LOS ANGELES (7) --€” David Freese, 3b; Chris Iannetta, c; Matt Joyce, of; Mat Latos, rhp; David Murphy, of; Shane Victorino, of; Wesley Wright, lhp.

MINNESOTA (5) --€” Blaine Boyer, rhp; Neal Cotts, lhp; Brian Duensing, lhp; Torii Hunter, of; Mike Pelfrey, rhp.

NEW YORK (3) --€” Chris Capuano, lhp; Stephen Drew, 2b; Chris Young, of.

OAKLAND (2) --€” Edward Mujica, rhp; Barry Zito, lhp.

SEATTLE (3) --€” Joe Beimel, lhp; Franklin Gutierrez, of; Hisashi Iwakuma, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (3) --€” Asdrubal Cabrera, ss; John Jaso, dh; Grady Sizemore, of.

TEXAS (6) --€” Yovani Gallardo, rhp; Colby Lewis, rhp; Mike Napoli, 1b; Ross Ohlendorf, rhp; Drew Stubbs, of; Will Venable, of.

TORONTO (10) --€” Mark Buehrle, lhp; Marco Estrada, rhp; Jeff Francis, lhp; Maicer Izturis, 2b; LaTroy Hawkins, rhp; Munenori Kawasaki, inf; Mark Lowe, rhp; Dioner Navarro, c; Cliff Pennington, ss; David Price, lhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (2) --€” David Hernandez, rhp; Jarrod Saltalamacchia, c.

ATLANTA (4) --€” Ross Detwiler, lhp; Edwin Jackson, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp; A.J. Pierzynski, c.

CHICAGO (8) -- Trevor Cahill, rhp; Chris Denorfia, of; Dexter Fowler, of; Dan Haren, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Austin Jackson, of; Jason Motte, rhp; Fernando Rodney, rhp.

CINCINNATI (5) -- Burke Badenhop, rhp; Sean Marshall, lhp; Manny Parra, lhp; Brayan Pena, c; Skip Schumaker, inf-of.

COLORADO (2) --€” Kyle Kendrick, rhp; Justin Morneau, 1b.

LOS ANGELES (4) --€” Brett Anderson, lhp; Zack Greinke, rhp; Howie Kendrick, 2b; Jimmy Rollins, ss.

MIAMI (3) -- Don Kelly, 3b; Jeff Mathis, c; Casey McGehee, 3b.

MILWAUKEE (1) -- Kyle Lohse, rhp.

NEW YORK (9) -- Jerry Blevins, lhp; Yoenis Cespedes, of; Tyler Clippard, rhp; Bartolo Colon, rhp; Kelly Johnson, of; Daniel Murphy, 2b; Eric O'Flaherty, lhp; Bobby Parnell, rhp; Juan Uribe, 3b.

PHILADELPHIA (5) -- Chad Billingsley, rhp; Jeff Francoeur, of; Aaron Harang, rhp; Cliff Lee, lhp; Jerome Williams, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (8) --€” Antonio Bastardo, lhp; Joe Blanton, rhp; A.J. Burnett, rhp; J.A. Happ, lhp; Corey Hart, 1b; Aramis Ramirez, 3b; Sean Rodriguez, inf-of; Joakim Soria, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (7) --€” Matt Belisle, rhp; Jonathan Broxton, rhp; Randy Choate, lhp; Jason Heyward, of; John Lackey, rhp; Mark Reynolds, 1b-3b; Carlos Villanueva, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (7) --€” Clint Barmes, ss; Josh Johnson, rhp; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Ian Kennedy, rhp; Brandon Morrow, rhp; Bud Norris, rhp; Justin Upton, of.

SAN FRANCISCO (8) --€” Jeremy Affeldt, lhp; Marlon Byrd, of; Alejandro De Aza, of; Tim Hudson, rhp; Mike Leake, rhp; Tim Lincecum, rhp; Marco Scutaro, 2b; Ryan Vogelsong, rhp.

WASHINGTON (8) --€” Ian Desmond, ss; Doug Fister, rhp; Casey Janssen, rhp; Nate McLouth, of; Denard Span, of; Matt Thornton, lhp; Dan Uggla, 2b; Jordan Zimmermann, rhp.