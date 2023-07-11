MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says Pete Rose violated ‘rule one in baseball,' no intention of altering ban

The Oakland A’s potential move to Las Vegas and Major League Baseball’s deals with gambling companies will not impact Pete Rose's lifetime ban from the game.

Rose was banned in 1989 for gambling on baseball as a manager and player with the Cincinnati Reds, and the all-time hits leader has applied for reinstatement multiple times.

"We’ve always approached the issue of gambling from the proposition that players and other people who are in a position to influence the outcome of the game are going to be subject to a different set of rules than everyone else in the world," Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America Tuesday.

ANGELS’ SHOHEI OHTANI WANTS TO WIN AS FREE AGENCY LOOMS: 'SUCKS TO LOSE'

" Pete Rose violated what is sort of rule one in baseball, and the consequences of that are clear in the rule. And we’ve continued to abide by our own rules," Manfred added. "It’s just the rules are different for players. It’s part of the responsibility that comes with the privilege of being a major league player."

In March, Major League Baseball partnered with FanDuel as the co-exclusive official sports betting partner of MLB.

Major League Baseball may also have a team in Las Vegas in the near future after the A’s started the process of applying for relocation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"They have begun to submit information related to their relocation application," Manfred said. "It’s not complete at this point."

Manfred pointed to the number of sports books around the country as to why he doesn’t see any potential issues with a team playing in Las Vegas.

"With respect to protecting the integrity of the game," Manfred said, according to USA Today, "I don't see Las Vegas as any different than any other city in America. You know, many, many cities now have sports books that are accessible, and quite frankly, follow the business, right?

"So, I don't see that Vegas is different than any other.’’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed legislation in June granting $380 million in public financing for a ballpark on the Las Vegas Strip.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report