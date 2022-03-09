MLB commissioner Rob Manfred cancels 93 more games amid lockout

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more baseball games on Wednesday.

The league announced that two additional series have been canceled through April 13, which raised the total to 184 that won’t be played from the 2,430-game season or 7.6 percent of games.

"In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by the MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately," Manfred said in a statement. "Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that opening day is postponed until April 14."

The union's latest counteroffer proved that the two sides still had a difference in opinion.

The league said that it wouldn't make a new counteroffer to the players unless the union first chooses one of three options, including to agree to the international draft in exchange for the elimination of direct amateur draft pick compensation for qualified free agents.

It's the 98th day of a baseball work stoppage – the first since 1995. The league told the union on Tuesday that the last day to reach an agreement to allow a modification of the 162-game schedule, along with full salary and service time to needed to reach free agency for players.

"The clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA," Manfred said. "On the key economic issues that have posed stumbling blocks, the clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal."

The MLB deadline set for Tuesday was the third one in two weeks. Manfred set a Feb. 28 deadline for keeping Opening Day on March 31. After talks broke down, the commissioner announced that the first two series of the season had been canceled.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.