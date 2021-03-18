Mitchell Trubisky, former No. 2 overall draft pick, signs with the Bills

The Buffalo Bills added a former No. 2 pick to their quarterback room on Thursday.

Mitchell Trubisky agreed to a one-year deal with Buffalo and will serve as the backup for starter Josh Allen for the 2021 season.

Trusbisky comes to Buffalo a rocky stint with the Chicago Bears. The team used the No. 2 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft to select Trubisky out of North Carolina, but immediately made the assertion that he was the best quarterback on the board at the time.

While Chicago selected Trubisky, the Kansas City Chiefs took Patrick Mahomes and the Houston Texans drafted Deshaun Watson. All selections were made within the first 12 picks and arguably changed the course of NFL history. Ironically, the Bills had the No. 10 pick and traded the selection to the Chiefs.

After Mahomes started to put up video-game numbers in his first full season as a starter and Watson started to show his promise, the Bears and Trubisky were routinely scrutinized.

In four seasons in Chicago, Trubisky recorded 10,609 passing yards, 64 touchdown passes, 37 interceptions and completed 64% of his passes. He was a Pro Bowl selection during the 2018 season.

He will get a chance at a fresh start with the Bills.