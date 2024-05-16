Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Missouri AG calls for 'accountability' after Chiefs' Harrison Butker gets doxxed over 'religious beliefs'

AG Andrew Bailey said he will 'enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said he is "demanding accountability" after the city of Kansas City posted a message on social media revealing the residence of Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker following his commencement speech at Benedictine College over the weekend. 

Bailey said Thursday that he plans to enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act after the city of Kansas City posted a message on X just a day earlier revealing the city where Butker resides. 

Harrison Butker in Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker lines up a field goal attempt during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"My office is demanding accountability after [Kansas City’s X account] doxxed [Butker] last night for daring to express his religious beliefs," Bailey said in a post. 

"I will enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act to ensure Missourians are not targeted for their free exercise of religion. Stay tuned." 

missouri attorney general andrew bailey

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey attends a House Homeland Security Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 10. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The social media account deleted the post on Wednesday and later posted a brief apology. 

"We apologies [sic] for our previous tweet. It was shared in error," the post read. 

CITY OF KANSAS CITY APOLOGIZES AFTER DOXXING CHIEFS’ HARRISON BUTKER FOLLOWING FAITH-BASED COMMENCEMENT SPEECH

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas addressed the controversy in a separate post, calling it "clearly inappropriate." 

"A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account. The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels," he wrote. 

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks in his office at City Hall on Oct. 20, 2022. (Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Butker, 28, has come under fire after giving a commencement speech at a private Catholic school in Missouri. In his address, he made specific references to female graduates embracing their "vocation" as a "homemaker" and President Biden’s stance on abortion as a Catholic. 

