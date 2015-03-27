Mississippi beats Hawaii 81-66 for 5th place at Diamond Head Classic

Murphy Holloway scored 18 points to lead Mississippi to an 81-66 win over Hawaii in the fifth-place game of the Diamond Head Classic on Tuesday.

Nick Williams and Marshall Henderson scored 16 points each and Aaron Jones added 10 points for the Rebels (10-2), who pulled away in the final four minutes from a close game.

Vander Joaquim led Hawaii (6-5) with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Isaac Fotu had 11 points and Christian Stanhardinger had 10 in the loss.

Jones' putback gave the Rebels the lead for good at 65-63 with 3:40 left and his emphatic, uncontested dunk made it 69-63 with 2:21 remaining.

Henderson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Rebels a 25-9 lead with 8:34 left in the first half. The Rainbow Warriors responded with a 21-4 run to take a 30-29 halftime lead.