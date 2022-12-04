Minnesota high school wins state football title with unbelievable Hail Mary and lateral for touchdown

The Minnesota high school Class 3A football championship came down to the wire Saturday and ended with an incredible Hail Mary pass and lateral for the win.

New London-Spicer was down 26-21 against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton with 4 seconds remaining in the game. New London-Spicer quarterback Blake Schultz needed a miracle from their opponent’s 48-yard line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Schultz wasn’t under any pressure when he cocked back and fired the football 34 yards to Grant Paffrath, who was met by defenders from Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Paffrath somehow found Brycen Christensen in front of him and lateraled the ball to him.

Christensen ran the ball and beat one defender to pick up the touchdown and give New London-Spicer the win.

Christensen told the Star Tribune after the game that he saw Paffrath was getting tackled so he yelled his name to get the ball. Paffrath said he didn’t even see the final part of they play and just "heard everyone yelling."

It was the second Class 3A championship for New London-Spicer. The team also won the title in 2009.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The game took place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis – the home of the Minnesota Vikings. It’s the same venue that saw Stefon Diggs pull off the game-winning 61-yard touchdown on a pass from Case Keenum in the playoffs against the New Orleans Saints in 2018.