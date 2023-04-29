Expand / Collapse search
Boxing
Mike Tyson wishes he used psychedelics in his prime: ‘A better fighter’

Tyson last fought in November 2020

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all time, becoming the youngest heavyweight champion of all time at the age of 20. 

And the 56-year-old believes he could have been even more dominant. 

Mike Tyson attends a UFC match

Former US professional boxer Mike Tyson attends the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 287 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023.  (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Tyson joined the "TMZ Sports" show on Friday, saying that using psychedelics would have made him a better fighter in his prime. 

"Psychedelics is an enhancement more than a de-enhancement," Tyson said when discussing the healing properties of the drugs. "It allows you to go in that realm of just comfortability, relaxness, and prepare to reach your highest level. It's just an amazing feeling."

Tyson said he used psychedelics during a recent training session, expressing his wish that he had tried them during his fighting years. 

Mike Tyson watches the first half of an NBA game

Mike Tyson watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans, Feb. 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

"Yes. Yes. A better fighter. I wish I did it in my prime," Tyson said when asked whether the use of psychedelics would have made him a more "dangerous" fighter.

Tyson, who went 50-6 in his boxing career, also touted the use of cannabis, saying he wished he used it during his career to help him personally. 

"We always thought cannabis was a de-enhancer, made you tired, made you weak, but it actually made you more alert and more studious to your field, to your profession," Tyson told TMZ Sports. 

Mike Tyson acknowledges the crowd

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson acknowledges the crowd before the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight at Toshiba Plaza on April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis and Garcia will fight at a 136-pound catchweight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 22.  (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tyson’s last professional fight was on June 11, 2005, in a loss to Kevin McBride. 

He last stepped into the ring two and a half years ago when he fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition, but said he could be persuaded to fight again. 

"I’m just chillin' out. I did that. I wanted to do that. I did that," Tyson told TMZ Sports earlier in April when discussing his bout with Jones Jr.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

